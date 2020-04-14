Nord Anglia Education has 61 international schools, boarding schools and private schools in 28 countries. Photo: Bruce Yan
Hong Kong international school parents demand 30 per cent cut in tuition fees amid economic downturn brought about by pandemic
- Parents at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong say the management should take a cue from its Dubai branch which has reduced tuition fees by 15 per cent
- But school principal says it is not possible to provide a discount on tuition fees without cutting down on services
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
