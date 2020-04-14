Nord Anglia Education has 61 international schools, boarding schools and private schools in 28 countries. Photo: Bruce Yan
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong international school parents demand 30 per cent cut in tuition fees amid economic downturn brought about by pandemic

  • Parents at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong say the management should take a cue from its Dubai branch which has reduced tuition fees by 15 per cent
  • But school principal says it is not possible to provide a discount on tuition fees without cutting down on services
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:46pm, 14 Apr, 2020

