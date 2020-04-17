A staff member erects a protective screen around a desk at Lions College in Kwai Chung ahead of the Diploma of Secondary Education exams next week. Each desk will have its own screen. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools to get thousands of gowns and other protective gear ahead of DSE university entrance exams
- About 52,000 pupils expected to sit Diploma of Secondary Education tests that start next week
- Officials to distribute 3,500 items to schools and staff will be specially trained to handle those that fall ill
