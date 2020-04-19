Zoom has been a hit worldwide but some are wary of its security issues. Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
Secondary students planning protest to stop Hong Kong schools using Zoom app for online teaching

  • Concerns over data security, hacking spur call for alternative methods of online teaching
  • ‘Non-cooperation action’ will see students switching off webcams, adding protest slogans
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:12am, 19 Apr, 2020

