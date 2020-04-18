Students wearing face masks at the campus of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: heads of eight universities in Hong Kong to donate part of salaries to help cover costs during pandemic

  • President and vice-presidents at five institutions pledge to give back 10 per cent of their pay for 12 months, with some of the funds going to needy students
  • But City University, whose top management will also make donations, warns of possible salary freeze given drop in income and repairs after protest vandalism
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:29pm, 18 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students wearing face masks at the campus of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE