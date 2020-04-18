Students wearing face masks at the campus of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam earlier this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: heads of eight universities in Hong Kong to donate part of salaries to help cover costs during pandemic
- President and vice-presidents at five institutions pledge to give back 10 per cent of their pay for 12 months, with some of the funds going to needy students
- But City University, whose top management will also make donations, warns of possible salary freeze given drop in income and repairs after protest vandalism
