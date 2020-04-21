This image shows Nord Anglia International School in Lam Tin. 22JAN16 SCMP/ Bruce Yan
Coronavirus: Hong Kong international school backtracks on fees, offers parents 12 per cent tuition reduction

  • The discount, which covers the April-June term, will be applied to the first term of the coming school year
  • The school pointed to the government’s new relief scheme, along with their own cutbacks in explaining the turnabout
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:15pm, 21 Apr, 2020

