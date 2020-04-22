Households face the prospect of higher kindergarten fees after the Education Bureau revealed the majority of preschools wanted to increase their charges amid the health crisis. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Education

Hundreds of Hong Kong kindergartens apply to increase tuition fees with family finances already stretched by Covid-19 pandemic

  • Most preschools seek government approval to impose higher charges amid coronavirus shutdown across education sector
  • But a third of Hong Kong’s 1,050 kindergartens say they will freeze rates for struggling parents
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:51pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Households face the prospect of higher kindergarten fees after the Education Bureau revealed the majority of preschools wanted to increase their charges amid the health crisis. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE