The Diploma of Secondary Education exams start on Friday in Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong students stranded in Pakistan set to miss exams, leaving dreams on hold for another year

  • Student Ahmad Shahzad is stuck in a village after Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country under total lockdown to stem surging coronavirus infections
  • Lawmaker Vincent Cheng says he has been contacted by at least five students stranded in Pakistan
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chris Lau
Updated: 8:10am, 23 Apr, 2020

