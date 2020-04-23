The University of Hong Kong fell from 10th place to 41st. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong University falls in global ranking on social and economic impact as number of institutions joining list surges
- HKU falls from 10th spot to 41st in Times Higher Education’s Impact Rankings 2020 while Baptist University drops out of the top 100
- But city’s oldest university ranks second for ‘peace, justice and strong institutions’ for its research on law and international relations
