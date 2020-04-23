Frederick Ma says he will leave his post as council chairman of the Education University by the end of the year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protest chaos drives departing Education University boss Frederick Ma to run character classes for young people
- Ma will step down as council chairman to focus on offering character education courses to young people
- The former commerce minister believes youngsters ‘should learn how to show respect and gratitude’
Topic | Education
Frederick Ma says he will leave his post as council chairman of the Education University by the end of the year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng