Frederick Ma says he will leave his post as council chairman of the Education University by the end of the year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protest chaos drives departing Education University boss Frederick Ma to run character classes for young people

  • Ma will step down as council chairman to focus on offering character education courses to young people
  • The former commerce minister believes youngsters ‘should learn how to show respect and gratitude’
Olga Wong
Updated: 2:57pm, 23 Apr, 2020

