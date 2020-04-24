School officials at St Joseph's College demonstrate the distancing measures taken with desks that will be used by DSE exam takers. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools take extra precautions – robots included – as thousands prepare to sit university entrance exam
- Temperature checks, masks and desk distancing play key roles as schools open doors for coronavirus-delayed exams
- The first test in the month-long process will kick off at 8.30am for the city’s Visual Arts students
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
School officials at St Joseph's College demonstrate the distancing measures taken with desks that will be used by DSE exam takers. Photo: Handout