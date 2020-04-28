Secondary school students take the Diploma of Secondary Education exam on April 28. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: illness keeps just 38 of nearly 50,000 Hong Kong students away from Day 4 of university entrance exams

  • At least 100 cases of students too ill to take DSE have been reported since delayed exams began amid new infection control measures
  • Students emerging from Tuesday’s English-language tests said questions not that tough, but bemoaned cancellation of oral section
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:16pm, 28 Apr, 2020

