Baby Buddies by Alison's Letterland International Kindergarten. Photo: Nora Tam
Popular Hong Kong kindergarten goes bust, leaving teachers unpaid and parents chasing thousands of dollars in refunds and deposits
- Alison’s Letterland International Kindergarten, as well as Baby Buddies International Playgroup and Nursery closed on March 26
- Parents say news came from ‘out of the blue’ and they haven’t heard from founder Alison Euler, who is now in Germany
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
