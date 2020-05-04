A school pupil has his temperature checked as he enters an exam hall for the Diploma of Secondary Education. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong school pupils to be kept a metre apart, with half-day classes
- If the local health crisis continues to ease, students could start to return to campuses in phases from May 25
- But officials look to ensure infection-control measures are in place before things get back to normal
