Some parents fear their children will face intense pressure to catch up after four months without face-to-face classes. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: masks, lost progress and summer break among questions facing Hong Kong schools ahead of campus return

  • Exams at some schools are being delayed to allow students time to catch up with curriculum after four months of online learning
  • Parents, meanwhile, worry about supplies of protective gear and the pressure their children could face
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:00am, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some parents fear their children will face intense pressure to catch up after four months without face-to-face classes. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE