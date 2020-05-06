Constable Lam Hon-wai and Kabriel perform skills during a Police Dog Unit event at the Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground. Photo: Edmond So
Colouring activity for three year olds sparks fury among Hong Kong parents on Facebook
- Kindergarten exercise used since 2009 asked children to colour in picture of policeman and dog
- Pro-establishment parents claim picture was politically motivated and derogatory toward force
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Constable Lam Hon-wai and Kabriel perform skills during a Police Dog Unit event at the Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground. Photo: Edmond So