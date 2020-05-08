The Student of the Year Awards are sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and supported by the Education Bureau. Photo: Edmond So
South China Morning Post annual student awards to focus on pupils’ commitment to bringing people together
- Two new awards this year include a special prize for the most nurturing environment and another for mentorship
- A total of 11 awards will be presented to 37 students in recognition of their excellence in nine categories
Topic | Hong Kong schools
