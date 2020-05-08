The Student of the Year Awards are sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and supported by the Education Bureau. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Education

South China Morning Post annual student awards to focus on pupils’ commitment to bringing people together

  • Two new awards this year include a special prize for the most nurturing environment and another for mentorship
  • A total of 11 awards will be presented to 37 students in recognition of their excellence in nine categories
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:45am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Student of the Year Awards are sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and supported by the Education Bureau. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE