Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung is also concerned about the potential return of political demonstrations to schools as face-to-face classes resume. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Most of Hong Kong’s teachers were professional during protests, despite misconduct complaints: education chief

  • Reports of misconduct were made against 171 of the city’s 70,000 educators, a proportion Kevin Yeung says is ‘not high’
  • Schools are to set up counselling programmes for students arrested during the protests, and emphasise teaching proper values as well as knowledge about the mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:15am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung is also concerned about the potential return of political demonstrations to schools as face-to-face classes resume. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE