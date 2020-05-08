Cross-border students are still waiting for confirmation whether they can return to their schools in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
With classes set to resume, Hong Kong’s 27,000 cross-border pupils face commuting problems over quarantine rules

  • While the city’s authorities have exempted the pupils from a 14-day mandatory quarantine period, their Shenzhen counterparts have yet to do so
  • Education Secretary Kevin Yeung says he cannot promise that the issue could be resolved by May 27
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:28pm, 8 May, 2020

