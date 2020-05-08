French International School is one of four schools seeking interest-free loans from the government. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong lawmakers reject a HK$1.4 billion loan plan for four international schools
- The schools are hoping to use the interest-free loans for their campus development
- Pro-democracy lawmakers question the need for such financial assistance since these schools have more resources than their local counterparts
Topic | International schools in Hong Kong
French International School is one of four schools seeking interest-free loans from the government. Photo: Edmond So