French International School is one of four schools seeking interest-free loans from the government. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong lawmakers reject a HK$1.4 billion loan plan for four international schools

  • The schools are hoping to use the interest-free loans for their campus development
  • Pro-democracy lawmakers question the need for such financial assistance since these schools have more resources than their local counterparts
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:39pm, 8 May, 2020

