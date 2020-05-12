Some critics claim the liberal studies subject has incited pupils to join protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s warning to schools over teaching of ‘fallacious arguments’ draws fire from union

  • City’s biggest teachers’ union calls for an apology from chief executive for ‘insulting’ remarks in interview
  • Lam says there are problems in education that need to fixed and government will this year announce how to handle controversial liberal studies subject
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:42am, 12 May, 2020

