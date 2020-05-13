Education officials and school heads meet in Hong Kong on Tuesday to discuss issues related to cross-border students. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong education officials planning to transport cross-border students directly from checkpoints once classes resume

  • Education Bureau and heads of various schools discuss preparatory plans on Tuesday as classes are set to resume gradually from May 27
  • Some ideas being considered are opening more border checkpoints, frequent Covid-19 tests and direct transport to schools to avoid infection risks
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:30am, 13 May, 2020

