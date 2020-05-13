Tables are cordoned off at CMA Secondary School in Shek Kip Mei in Hong Kong Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools prepare to teach in post-pandemic world: masks while singing, no basketball and recess inside

  • Students will begin to return to the classroom in a few weeks but in a radically different environment
  • Under new guidelines, they will be asked to change everything from how they play to how they arrive and leave campus
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:20am, 14 May, 2020

