An anti-bacterial mist treatment is deployed at Hong Kong’s SKH St James’Primary School as one of the precautionary measures against the spreading of Covid-19 on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools step up disinfection measures as resumption of face-to-face classes draws near
- About 20 primary and secondary schools have contracted a local firm to provide an antibacterial mist treatment
- Government-mandated rules introduced this week include having students face one direction during lunch and staying a metre apart when queueing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
