Japanese troops enter Guangzhou during the occupation of China. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s foreign ministry takes aim at Hong Kong exam question on Sino-Japanese relations
- A question on a history exam asked whether Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ during the early 20th century
- After foreign ministry’s criticism, education chiefs lash out at examiners for ‘seriously hurting the feelings’ of people who suffered under occupation
Topic | Education
Japanese troops enter Guangzhou during the occupation of China. Photo: Handout