Chinese University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan and Baptist University vice-chancellor Roland Chin at the China Conference at SCMP office in Hong Kong on May 15. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong universities help create jobs for students amid double whammy of protests and pandemic

  • Chinese University has set up a relief fund for students, with president Rocky Tuan hoping it will enhance students’ employment outlook
  • His counterpart from Baptist University, Roland Chin, says its alumni have offered hundreds of work opportunities to students
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 11:39pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan and Baptist University vice-chancellor Roland Chin at the China Conference at SCMP office in Hong Kong on May 15. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE