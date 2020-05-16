Candidates have to show critical thinking in the history exam. Photo: Handout
How a history exam question stirred up controversy over China, Japan and Hong Kong’s education system
- The question in the DSE history paper asked if Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ between 1900 and 1945
- Observers say the furore affected not only the 5,200 students who sat the exam, but has wider implications for Hong Kong
Topic | Education
Candidates have to show critical thinking in the history exam. Photo: Handout