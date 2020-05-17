DSE exam questions have to be unanimously approved by a committee. Photo: Handout
Former chief of Hong Kong’s exams body warns against scrapping controversial history question on whether Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’
- Former secretary general Choi Chee-cheong urges the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority to ‘think thrice’ over the decision
- Education officials will meet the authority on Monday to investigate its question-setting mechanism
