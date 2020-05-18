Salary levels for fresh graduates are expected to drop by 10 to 20 per cent this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Tough ride ahead for Hong Kong graduates, as job vacancies fall 55 per cent amid economy battered by protests, pandemic

  • Major online employment portals show openings for new entrants down sharply in early 2020
  • This year’s graduates likely to take longer to land full-time work, for less pay too
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:17am, 18 May, 2020

