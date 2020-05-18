So Kwok-sang, the secretary general of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong exam chiefs need more time to decide if history test question on Japan’s relations with China should be dropped
- Exam authority’s secretary general So Kwok-sang says further discussion required to review Education Bureau’s request
- Question that asked if Japan ‘did more good than harm’ to China in the early 20th century has sparked criticism from pro-establishment figures and Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong schools
So Kwok-sang, the secretary general of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority. Photo: Sam Tsang