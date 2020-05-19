Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong exam chiefs admit they would have to scrap controversial history exam question if ordered to by city’s leader Carrie Lam
- City’s chief executive says independent exam authority made mistake and hints at using powers
- Lam dismisses accusations of political interference and says government has important role to play as gatekeeper of education
Topic | Education
