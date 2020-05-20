Richard Vanderpyl, the head of school at Christian Alliance International School, welcomes students back to campus on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: some Hong Kong pupils return to school in after four months of Covid-19 closures

  • International schools among first to welcome children back on campus
  • Pupils happy to return to classroom in staggered starts as parents back protection measures
Chan Ho-him and Holly Chik

Updated: 12:51pm, 20 May, 2020

