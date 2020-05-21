This year’s DSE exams finish on May 25. Photo: Winson Wong
Give Hong Kong exams body room to sort out controversial Sino-Japanese history question using existing mechanisms, says former chief
- Former Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority secretary general Tong Chong-sze says strong public opinions on exam questions are unavoidable
- HKEAA asked to invalidate question on whether exam candidates agreed Japan ‘did more good than harm to China’ between 1900 and 1945
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
This year’s DSE exams finish on May 25. Photo: Winson Wong