A 2014 history question on Hong Kong’s university entrance exam asked whether the Cultural Revolution had ‘good intentions but yielded bad results’. Photo: MPHOTO by Li Zhensheng
Hong Kong exam question on China and Japan sparked outrage – but debates on potential good from invasions and bloodshed have historical precedent in tests
- Past tests have touched on the Cultural Revolution, violent independence movements and even Japanese occupation in Southeast Asia
- But educators say if certain questions are to become taboo, the Education Bureau should offer specific guidance on the matter
Topic | Education
