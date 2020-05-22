Japanese troops, grouped on the shell-torn wall around Nanking, cheer as the Chinese capital surrenders in 1938. Photo: Bettmann Archive
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong exam bosses agree to axe controversial history test question

  • Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority bows to government pressure
  • Students had been asked to discuss relationship between China and Japan
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:42pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese troops, grouped on the shell-torn wall around Nanking, cheer as the Chinese capital surrenders in 1938. Photo: Bettmann Archive
READ FULL ARTICLE