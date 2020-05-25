Students sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) test at Munsang College in Kowloon City. Photo: Handout
HKEAA finds 38 per cent of candidates possibly ‘misled’ into answering Japan did ‘more good than harm’ to China in scrapped history exam question
- The exam authority’s secretary general So Kwok-sang says the question’s original intentions had not been met
- Some 57 per cent of students said Japan ‘did more harm than good’, while nearly 5 per cent did not take a stance
Topic | Education
