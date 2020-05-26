The ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School is preparing for senior students to return to classes on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: senior students to head back to classrooms in Hong Kong, but pupils over the border still stuck at home

  • Schools have been adopting infection-control measures, including staggered start times for classes
  • But parents with children who live in mainland China are waiting for authorities to work out commuting arrangements
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:38pm, 26 May, 2020

