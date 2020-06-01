The University of Hong Kong’s president was one of five local university heads to issue a joint statement in support of Beijing’s planned security law for the city on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Five Hong Kong university heads cite ‘stability’ in supporting new security law, while underscoring city’s longstanding rights
- The joint statement says the publicly funded schools will ‘stand fast in upholding principles of academic freedom and institutional autonomy’
- Open University offers its support for legislation an hour later, saying ‘a stable social environment’ necessary for success of Hong Kong’s youth
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
