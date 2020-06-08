Roland Mueksch says the school went through a mediation process last year after a complaint was made to the Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s German Swiss International School takes legal action to remove controversial language rule for board members

  • Hearing will take place this week, with a ruling expected in July, according to the chairman of the school board
  • Move to remove regulation, which requires all elected board directors to be fluent German speakers, failed at a meeting in December
Topic |   International schools in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-himGary Cheung
Chan Ho-him and Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:31am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Roland Mueksch says the school went through a mediation process last year after a complaint was made to the Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE