Polytechnic University was the scene of violent clashes between radical protesters and police last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Most Hong Kong universities rise in QS global rankings despite disruptions from months of anti-government protests in city
- Six of the seven local institutions listed in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2021 saw an improvement
- University of Hong Kong moves up three places to 22nd among 1,000 global institutions, while University of Science and Technology rises five spots to 27th
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Polytechnic University was the scene of violent clashes between radical protesters and police last year. Photo: Dickson Lee