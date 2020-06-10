Polytechnic University was the scene of violent clashes between radical protesters and police last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Most Hong Kong universities rise in QS global rankings despite disruptions from months of anti-government protests in city

  • Six of the seven local institutions listed in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2021 saw an improvement
  • University of Hong Kong moves up three places to 22nd among 1,000 global institutions, while University of Science and Technology rises five spots to 27th
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:10am, 10 Jun, 2020

