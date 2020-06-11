An upcoming ‘referendum’ on the strike has no constitutional basis, says education chief Kevin Yeung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Punish any students or teachers who join planned strike over national security law, Hong Kong education chief tells schools

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says schools should not allow youths to be exploited for political ends by organisers of the action
  • But head of principals’ association says any problem with students should be dealt with through education
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Ng Kang-chungSum Lok-kei
Ng Kang-chung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 12:54am, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An upcoming ‘referendum’ on the strike has no constitutional basis, says education chief Kevin Yeung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE