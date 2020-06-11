An upcoming ‘referendum’ on the strike has no constitutional basis, says education chief Kevin Yeung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Punish any students or teachers who join planned strike over national security law, Hong Kong education chief tells schools
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says schools should not allow youths to be exploited for political ends by organisers of the action
- But head of principals’ association says any problem with students should be dealt with through education
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
