Pupils from schools in Mid-Levels form a human chain as part of last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law protests have no place in Hong Kong schools, says education minister Kevin Yeung as he calls for calm in time left before summer holiday

  • Education chief says he does not want pupils involved in ‘sensitive discussions’
  • Officials will develop teaching materials for schools on new law and provide training for teachers on using them
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 12:20pm, 11 Jun, 2020

