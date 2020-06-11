Pupils from schools in Mid-Levels form a human chain as part of last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law protests have no place in Hong Kong schools, says education minister Kevin Yeung as he calls for calm in time left before summer holiday
- Education chief says he does not want pupils involved in ‘sensitive discussions’
- Officials will develop teaching materials for schools on new law and provide training for teachers on using them
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
Pupils from schools in Mid-Levels form a human chain as part of last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam