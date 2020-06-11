Education sector stakeholders hold a press briefing protesting government measures and accusing authorities of politicising the system. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong teachers to get mandatory training on professional conduct, national development
- Move comes as education chief doubles down on warning to students and teachers protesting against national security legislation
- Education Bureau cites recommendations by task force, but member refutes this, accusing officials of using suggestions for political goals
Topic | Education
