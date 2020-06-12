Pupils form a human chain at ELCHK Lutheran Secondary School and True Light Girls College. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Education

Defiant Hong Kong school pupils ignore education chief’s warning over national security law protests

  • Dozens of students form human chains and sing protest anthem outside schools across the city
  • Education minister Kevin Yeung had told pupils not to protest against the law and said schools should punish anyone who did
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:04pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pupils form a human chain at ELCHK Lutheran Secondary School and True Light Girls College. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE