Pupils form a human chain at ELCHK Lutheran Secondary School and True Light Girls College. Photo: Sam Tsang
Defiant Hong Kong school pupils ignore education chief’s warning over national security law protests
- Dozens of students form human chains and sing protest anthem outside schools across the city
- Education minister Kevin Yeung had told pupils not to protest against the law and said schools should punish anyone who did
Topic | Hong Kong protests
