Students reluctant to attend face-to-face Latin dance classes amid the coronavirus – or practise moves in their tiny Hong Kong apartments – filed complaints to the city’s consumer watchdog when a company refused to extend the window for their 48 prepaid sessions. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong classes that shifted to web amid Covid-19 left trail of complaints: consumer watchdog

  • From Latin dance at home to truncated language lessons, complaints about extracurricular courses more than double in first five months of year
  • Some parents found themselves suddenly required to sit with their kindergarten children for the entirety of online sessions
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:11pm, 15 Jun, 2020

