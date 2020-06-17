Students return to class at CCC Kei Yuen College in Yuen Long. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: schools asked to report on support measures for students as social unrest flares up again

  • Education Bureau also asks teachers about their discipline plans for arrested students
  • Notice comes as survey finds more than third of teachers have been asked by supervisors to steer clear of political topics on campus
Ng Kang-chung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Jun, 2020

