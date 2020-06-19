Students at Ying Wa College held the event on the school’s basketball court where they chanted pro-independence slogans and sang the anti-government movement anthem Glory to Hong Kong. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong protests: elite school to take action and Education Bureau ‘highly concerned’ after pupils chant pro-independence slogans on campus

  • Students at Ying Wa College held event to mark death of protester last year and chanted pro-independence slogans
  • Principal says incident is being taken ‘very seriously’, but pupil involved says there is ‘nothing to fear’
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-himVictor Ting
Chan Ho-him and Victor Ting

Updated: 10:28am, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students at Ying Wa College held the event on the school’s basketball court where they chanted pro-independence slogans and sang the anti-government movement anthem Glory to Hong Kong. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE