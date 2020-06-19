Students at Ying Wa College held the event on the school’s basketball court where they chanted pro-independence slogans and sang the anti-government movement anthem Glory to Hong Kong. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong protests: elite school to take action and Education Bureau ‘highly concerned’ after pupils chant pro-independence slogans on campus
- Students at Ying Wa College held event to mark death of protester last year and chanted pro-independence slogans
- Principal says incident is being taken ‘very seriously’, but pupil involved says there is ‘nothing to fear’
