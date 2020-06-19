Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point take part in a national flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Nora Tam
Education materials for Hong Kong schools stress following the law and illegality of independence
- One wallchart supplied to teachers emphasises any pursuit of justice cannot involve violent acts
- Another poster compares relation of Basic Law and national constitution to the bond between mother and son
Topic | Education
