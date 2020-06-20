The girl being bullied in the video was wearing a jacket with the initials of Tack Ching Girls’ Secondary School. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong school condemns bullies after girl filmed being beaten with fire bucket lid and pushed to eat sand
- In video, a young, short-haired girl wearing a jacket with the initials TCGSS is left cowering in a stairwell in an attack involving at least two culprits
- Tack Ching Girls’ Secondary School in Sham Shui Po vows to deal with the matter seriously and says it regrets the incident
Topic | Hong Kong schools
