Hong Kong school condemns bullies after girl filmed being beaten with fire bucket lid and pushed to eat sand

  • In video, a young, short-haired girl wearing a jacket with the initials TCGSS is left cowering in a stairwell in an attack involving at least two culprits
  • Tack Ching Girls’ Secondary School in Sham Shui Po vows to deal with the matter seriously and says it regrets the incident
Danny Lee
Updated: 6:59pm, 20 Jun, 2020

The girl being bullied in the video was wearing a jacket with the initials of Tack Ching Girls’ Secondary School. Photo: Handout
