An open letter from a Year 13 pupil at King George V School has accused some teachers of racist and sexist behaviour. Photo: Handout
CEO of Hong Kong’s English Schools Foundation says complaints against teachers will be treated ‘extremely seriously’
- Pupil allegations of racism and sexism at King George V School will be handled at the highest level, Belinda Greer says
- A Year 13 student said teachers had ridiculed the names of Asian pupils and conducted uniform checks that made some feel uncomfortable
