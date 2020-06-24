An open letter from a Year 13 pupil at King George V School has accused some teachers of racist and sexist behaviour. Photo: Handout
CEO of Hong Kong’s English Schools Foundation says complaints against teachers will be treated ‘extremely seriously’

  • Pupil allegations of racism and sexism at King George V School will be handled at the highest level, Belinda Greer says
  • A Year 13 student said teachers had ridiculed the names of Asian pupils and conducted uniform checks that made some feel uncomfortable
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:08pm, 24 Jun, 2020

