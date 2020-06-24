Visitors walks past a logo of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: some Hong Kong universities to still have online learning in place when semester kicks off in September
- Representatives of five local institutions of higher learning told the Post they will gradually or partially return to face-to-face classes
- The news came as a survey conducted by Lingnan University showed broad dissatisfaction among local students with learning remotely
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
